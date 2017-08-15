Ashby marks 20 years at New Morning

David Ashby

This month New Morning Youth & Family Services celebrates the 20th anniversary of Executive Director David Ashby, who has spent his last two decades tirelessly supporting the county’s runaway, abandoned and homeless youth.

Ashby started his career in higher education working at California Polytechnic State University and Doane College. He was accepted to a doctorate program in education but said he had a “crises of consciences.” At 32 he joined the Peace Corps and after three years volunteering in Guatemala, Ashby served for two years as a rural development programmer in Guinea-Bissau. He went on to serve as the county director for Peace Corps Guinea-Bissau and Peace Corps Tanzania, completing 11 years of international experience.

In 1995 he re-migrated to the U.S. and choose Placerville as his new home. Ashby befriended Steve Healey, who helped establish the El Dorado Community Foundation and who was serving as its executive director. Healey also served as the executive director for New Morning Youth & Family Services for 18 years and knew that New Morning was about to begin a search for a new leader. He suggested that Ashby apply for the New Morning position. For Ashby it was a perfect coupling with a population that he cared deeply about.

One of Ashby’s early highlights was receiving a DHHS Shelter Grant that the agency maintains to this date. This grant helps provide basic funding for the shelter. New Morning also received a grant to provide counseling for abused children. With this grant New Morning was able to expand therapy services to school campuses.

“When I started in 1997 the shelter was very small. Besides the shelter staff we had 2.5 therapists. The shelter only had three bedrooms. Forty percent of the kids we supported were dealing with some form of sexual abuse, 80 percent physical abuse (and) over 80 percent were living at home with domestic violence. So when these kids were in a bad mood, they require more space,” Ashby said.

In his “Fantasy File” Ashby wanted to get more space to support the growing number of at-risk youth. In 2005 the New Morning board committed to building a new shelter, which was completed in 2011 and housed 11 kids on its first night.

Ashby still has many goals. New Morning is working on receiving the CARF accreditation. The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.

“We are upping our professional game,” Ashby said. “Our standards for services are in place to meet high professional standards. We are finishing up with this certification and should be completed next year. Once we get the certification, we will be recognized for having a level of professionalism that is accepted on an international scale. It can open us up to more funders. And, of course, upping our internal standards.”

Ashby said he’s proud of what New Morning has accomplished.

“Types of services we provide and the type of people who provide them — we have exceptional professionals to help our kids and families,” he explained. “Those kids and families that go through our services and come out the other side on the positive is the ultimate reward. I hire great staff that I can trust that make meaningful changes in these children’s lives. It keeps me coming to work every day.

“Changing lives and restoring hope — this is what we do,” he added. “I can’t work if I’m not having fun; 20 years later I’m still having fun.”

4 SHARES Share Tweet