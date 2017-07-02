Auditor releases payroll list

El Dorado County paid out about $177.6 million in salary and benefits to its employees in 2016 with more than 600 employees receiving six-figure compensation packages, according to a list recently made public by the county Auditor-Controller’s Office.

Auditor-Controller Joe Harn has made the information available on the website at edcgov.us/Auditor-Controller/Top_Paying_Positions.aspx

The top payroll deduction went to the Mental Health medical director at $364,850. While the top two wage earners were in mental health positions, the next four were in the Sheriff’s Department, all making more than $200,000.

The county has 2,155 employees on the payroll, with an average individual income of more than $82,000. El Dorado county has a population of approximately 183,000 with a median household income of about $69,500.

“Posting the list to the county’s website is part of the ongoing effort to increase transparency in our county government,” Harn wrote in a press release. “The best government transparency involves placing all financial information online in a readily understandable manner. Government transparency allows taxpayers to see how our county is spending tax money and gives El Dorado County citizens the ability to hold us accountable. The internet is a great place to enhance transparency.”

Harn said he is well aware of his responsibility to the public he serves as an elected official, and ultimately who is his true boss. In his opinion, he said, the more information he provides to the public the better off they are to make sound judgements on their own. In this way the public has more control over how budget money is spent.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved a $536 million budget on June 21, allowing the county to continue funding its operations between the start of the new fiscal year, July 1, and when the board approves the final budget in September.

According to California Government code, the California Public Records Act makes public all employee names, compensation and pension information for public record.

Further information is available through public policy think tanks such as TransparentCalifornia.com. According to Transparency Director Robert Fellner, it is because public employee compensation is often the single largest component of a government’s budget — in some cities it approaches 80 percent of the general fund — that information is vital to understanding a government’s fiscal health.

“We gather the information via records requests made pursuant to California’s Public Records Act,” said Fellner. “An aspect of our site that has resonated with taxpayers and even many local officials is how large the costs of benefits are, as compared to the private sector.”

Fellner said most decisions affecting employee compensation occur behind closed doors with labor union bosses and elected officials. For this reason, it’s even more important that taxpayers be armed with complete information so that they can assess whether their elected officials are fulfilling their duties as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. he explained.

Where do we cut spending? Our bookkeeper has some suggestions.

“The place we should look first is what I call general government, departments that provide internal services,” said Harn. “We should cut those to the extent we can, rather than direct cuts to public services. We should cut the size of the bureaucracy first. Our retirement costs are going to go up and we need to cut our spending so we’ll be able to pay those retirement costs.”

