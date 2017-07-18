Back-to-school childhood immunizations offered

The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health Nursing staff reminds parents to plan now for the coming school year by ensuring their child is up to date on required immunizations.

For families without a healthcare provider, Public Health Nursing offers low-cost back-to-school immunizations to children who are eligible. Public Health can provide all childhood vaccinations required for school entry, as well as other vaccinations recommended to keep children healthy.

Parents who wish to have their child vaccinated through a scheduled appointment at Public Health may call the Public Health Clinic at (530) 621-6100 in Placerville or (530) 573-3155 in South Lake Tahoe. Public Health does not bill private insurance and vaccinations are charged at full cost for those with private insurance. Children on Medi-Cal, or who are uninsured, are eligible for Public Health’s low-cost immunization services; a $10 administration fee is charged per shot, though no child will be refused a vaccination due to inability to pay.

El Dorado County Public Health Nursing also offers free, walk-in vaccination clinics for uninsured children or those on Medi-Cal at designated locations in El Dorado County during the months of July through December each year. For dates and locations of the free walk-in vaccination clinics visit edcgov.us/publichealth or call the Public Health Clinic.

Parents should bring their child’s immunization record when their child receives immunizations. Schools and child care facilities must verify each child’s immunization record to ensure all required shots are completed before entry to child care, kindergarten and seventh grade. Students must receive all vaccines according to age and grade requirements. Under California Senate Bill 277, effective Jan. 1, 2016, personal belief exemptions to immunizations, including religious belief exemptions, are no longer accepted when children enter child care or schools in California.

For more information about immunizations required for child care and school, including information about SB 277, visit shotsforschool.org.

