Blaze engulfs EDH home under construction

Early Tuesday morning local firefighters responded to a structure fire in a new El Dorado Hills subdivision.

El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews arrived on scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. to a large single-story residential house under construction that was 50 to 60 percent involved.

“The fire was already through the roof when the crews arrived,” said EDH Deputy Fire Chief Michael Lilienthal. “The interior of the house was completely gutted. They’ll have to tear it all the way down.”

The uninhabited home is part of a new subdivision called The Oaks, party of the Promontory development, located on the back of the hillside between El Dorado Hills’ Ridgeview neighborhood and Folsom’s Empire Ranch.

“The only hazard of the building was because the fire was through the roof, with stacks of tiles on the unsupported portions of the rafters that had been damaged in the fire,” Lilienthal said. “Obviously we didn’t go inside underneath those heavy stacks of tiles in the areas when we first got there that weren’t yet involved in the fire. We just hit it from the outside with large hose streams and an area ladder as a water tower.”

It took crews approximately one hour to gain control of the fire. Damages are estimated at $500,000. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is “still under investigation and probably will be for a little while,” said Lilienthal.

2 SHARES Share Tweet