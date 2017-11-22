Brooks basks in Blue Ribbon status

William Brooks Elementary School students and principal Kevin Cadden celebrated their National Blue Ribbon Award for school excellence at a special assembly last Friday. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

William Brooks Elementary has been recognized as a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School, only one of 23 schools in California and one of 341 schools nationwide to earn the distinction this year.

“That’s less than one-quarter of 1 percent,” Brooks Principal Kevin Cadden told students at a special Nov. 17 assembly, during which the transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade students waved blue pom-poms throughout. “You have a better chance of becoming a professional athlete than receiving this award.”

Cadden noted that the prestigious award wasn’t given to the school by chance. “We have a history of working hard here at Brooks,” he said. “There is a long line of excellent teachers, staff members and students who have taken the time to invest in something bigger than themselves.”

Several community leaders were also in attendance, including El Dorado County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala, Buckeye Union School District Superintendent David Roth, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and several members of the school board.

“Congratulations to William Brooks Elementary School, the William Brooks school-community and to the Buckeye Union School District,” Manansala said. “This is a well-deserved honor for your proven track record of high-level achievement and dedication to your students.”

Former Brooks principal Kathi Jensen was a special guest and was given accolades for paving a Blue Ribbon path during her nine-year tenure as principal until her retirement in 2015.

“Ms. Jensen’s hard work and vision are the primary reasons we are receiving this award today,” Cadden explained.

The annual national Blue Ribbon selection process starts each year when each state’s respective chief state school officer nominates public schools to the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which has recognized exemplary public and private elementary, middle and high schools since 1982. In California the chief state school officer is Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. The U.S. Department of Education then determines the number of nominations per state based on the number of K-12 students and schools in each state. Each fall, once schools are nominated, they are invited by the department to apply for the award.

All schools are recognized in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates: Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or national tests; and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students over the past five years. William Brooks Elementary was recognized in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

“Teachers, aides, office staff, librarians, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, custodial staff — everyone plays a part,” Cadden added. “The entire staff strives to make our school even better.

“No matter if you were here at the school’s inception in 1964 when the school was called Park Village Elementary and home to 120 students or today, one thing remains the same,” Cadden continued. “We have a sense of pride here at Brooks. We love our school and our community and it shows in everything we do.”

The school celebration continued through lunch time, when students got to enjoy a dance party.

More information may be found about the award by visiting nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.