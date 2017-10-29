News

Brothers headed to prison for teen’s death

By From page A1 | November 01, 2017

The brothers convicted in the shooting death of El Dorado Hills teen Joslynn Ledezma Sovenski were sentenced Friday at an emotional court hearing.

Kenyatta Brown, 25, was sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison. Keyon Brown, 23, was sentenced to three years, eight months behind bars.

On Sept. 11 jurors found Kenyatta Brown guilty of second-degree murder and the next day another jury found Keyon Brown guilty of possession of an illegal weapon and being an accessory after the fact. Keyon lied to authorities to cover for his brother.

Sovenski was shot in the chest with a semi-automatic Tec-22 handgun at a Carmichael apartment on Sept. 19, 2015. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old had attended Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills and graduated from Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs.

