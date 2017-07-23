County retirement beneficiaries rake in six figures

Thirty-one retired El Dorado County employees now rake in six figures in CalPERS benefits, according to a new list recently released by Auditor-Controller Joe Harn. That number has nearly doubled in six years; in 2011 it was reported that 16 retirees collected benefits in excess of $100,000.

Many former county employees also receive subsidized health insurance benefits, Harn noted.

Sixteen of the 31 retirees listed retired from the Sheriff’s Department, including two sheriffs. Other retired elected officials netting six figures are an assessor and a surveyor.

The county’s unfunded obligation to its retirees is a major problem, according to Harn. In 1999 and 2000, against the recommendation of the auditor-controller, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors changed its contract with CalPERS, providing a significant increase in retirement benefits to employees and dramatically increasing the county’s unfunded obligation to CalPERS.

“The county’s unfunded obligation to CalPERS is $230 million, according to CalPERS’ latest actuarial report,” Harn said. “CalPERS now acknowledges that the $230 million unfunded obligation is grossly understated and will continue to grow because CalPERS continues to ask the county to make its retirement program payments using overly optimistic actuarial assumptions.

“In 2016 CalPERS informed the county that the annual amount due CalPERS will increase approximately $4 million per year for the next three fiscal years. The cumulative negative effect on our budget over the next three fiscal years is $24 million,” the auditor continued. “This will make balancing the county budget and providing critical public safety and road maintenance services very difficult.”

The list of county retirees receiving $100,000 or more in CalPERS benefits can be found at edcgov.us/Government/Auditor-Controller/Pages/county_retirees_calpers_$100_000_club.aspx.

4 SHARES Share Tweet