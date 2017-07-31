Schools report: County students above average

Saying that El Dorado County students are doing well, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala gave a presentation on the state of schools to the Board of Supervisors at its July 25 meeting.

Serving some 28,000 children, Manansala noted that students in the county’s public schools are scoring better than the state average on the California Assessment of Student Performance Progress in both math and in English language arts.

In eighth grade, for example, 59 percent of county students met or exceeded the standard in English language arts compared to 49 percent statewide. In math 53 percent of county students met or exceeded the standard compared to 36 percent statewide.

The county school district is also graduating students at a higher rate than the state average with 92 percent of students getting their diplomas in the 2013-14 school year compared to 85 percent statewide.

County students continue to excel in other ways. Manansala said El Dorado County is one of nine counties in the state with the most students fulfilling the course requirements needed to get into college. Sixty-seven percent of students taking the SAT exam in 2014-15 had a score greater than 1,500. (Scores on the SAT range from 400 to 1,600.) In comparison, statewide only 44 percent of students scored greater than 1,500.

In 2014-15, 65 percent of county seniors took at least one Advance Placement exam.

The county also regularly sends students to the top schools in the nation, including UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, Cal Poly, Stanford, Brown, Harvard, Columbia and Yale as well as the U.S. Naval and Air Force academies.

In an interview following the presentation to the board, Manansala said, “We have an exceptional educational system in El Dorado County. We have students going to some of the most high-performing universities in California and the United States. We have a very vibrant 0 to 5 child development program in our county and everything in between.”

Discussing all the changes in the educational system that have taken place over the last four years that are designed to improve and strengthen education, Manansala mentioned a new local control funding formula, local control accountability plans that are outcome based, more emphasis on local control and engagement and new learning assessments.

The superintendent also commended the strength of local school leaders. “They are doing exceptionally well as we are going through these changes at the federal, state and local level,” he said, adding it is important to know that the district has had 11 new superintendents in the last four years.

Manansala also noted the high level of collaboration between the school district and other entities in the county. One example being the participation of the schools in the World Gold Panning Championship last year where 1,400 children participated in Mini Miners Day. Other collaborative partnerships in the community include the El Dorado County Youth Commission, Community Giving Trees and the El Dorado County Fair.

At the same time he acknowledged there are areas where school officials want to improve, including that 92-percent graduation. Manansala said that can be a complex issue as students may not graduate for reasons due to transiency, homelessness or because they are dealing with emotional and social issues.

One of the ways school officials are trying to tackle performance issues that can affect graduation is with what’s called the Rural Professional Learning Network, where teams of educators from each district in the county come together to identify problems and work on tackling them. In particular, they want to improve math instruction as the exams are now more challenging than in the past.

The superintendent said the need for the network is a function of both the isolation and different sizes of many of the districts in the county. For example Indian Diggings School District only has 19 students while the Rescue Union School District has 3,672. For teachers from smaller districts to be able to collaborate with those from larger ones is extremely valuable, he explained.

Manansala also acknowledged that in comparison to students from other countries and students in other states, there is room for improvement in the state educational system.

He said those rankings are one reason why the state is raising the standards, especially in math, as it works on improving the curriculum. As to the ranking of U.S. students vis-a-vis students in other countries, Manansala said while he is still trying to understand what makes a high-performance educational system he said he thinks it is due to an emphasis on early education, viewing teachers as professionals and having robust technical education programs.

“We see all that in this county,” he added, once again emphasizing that the students in this county are doing very well because of how committed the community is to its children and to their education.

