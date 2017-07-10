Crews attack brush fire

An aircraft drops retardant on the Axel Fire near Axel Court not far from Coloma. Randy Bullard

A fire that began Saturday around 4:30 p.m. near Axel and Barrister courts near the South Fork of the American River has consumed about 100 acres of brush and timber.

The Axel Fire between Rescue and Coloma brought together emergency officials and fire crews from El Dorado Hills Fire, U.S. Forest Service, Garden Valley Fire, Sacramento Metro Fire, El Dorado County Fire, Georgetown Fire, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Land Management.

Air drops helped curb the spread of the fire while firefighters worked on the ground. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

It was 70 percent contained as of press time Monday.

“Forward progress of the fire has been stopped,” a Sunday incident report states. “Crews are strengthening containment lines and performing mop-up and patrol.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation

