Cameron Park Crime Watch: June 2017

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

June 1
1:37 p.m. Deputies arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on Palmer Drive.

11 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Archwood Road.

June 2
10:06 a.m. Jewelry was reported stolen from a Ponte Morino Drive apartment.

11:58 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on La Crescenta Drive.

2:46 p.m. Two purses were located on Valtara Road.

8:07 p.m. Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession on Coach Lane.

June 3
5:13 p.m. Two men reportedly got into a fight on La Crescenta Drive. Neither desired prosecution.

June 5
7:47 a.m. A vehicle burglary and vandalism were reported on Valtara Road.

8:53 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on El Norte Road.

6:39 p.m. A 20-year-old man reported that unknown men entered his Cimmarron Road apartment and punched and kicked him, causing him to lose consciousness.

June 6
10:02 p.m. Deputies arrested a woman on a warrant on Coach Lane. During a search they reportedly found multiple debit cards in other people’s names.

June 7
12:13 p.m. A burglary was reported on Coach Lane.

5:53 p.m. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession on Coach Lane.

June 8
5:14 p.m. Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of drug possession on Cameron Park Drive. Later they reportedly found that the suspect tried to smuggle drugs into the El Dorado County Jail.

June 9
2:03 a.m. A battery was reported o Coach Lane.

1:49 p.m. A scam was reported by an elderly Knollwood Drive resident.

June 11
6:11 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Cameron Park Drive.

8:13 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Cameron Park Drive. Vehicle’s tires and rims were stolen.

1:24 p.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Chasen Drive.

2:52 p.m. A purse snatching was reported on Green Valley Road.

June 12
6:09 p.m. School officials reported that someone entered an area behind a locked gate on Merrychase Drive and burglarized and vandalized several school buses.

June 13
7:50 a.m. A burglary was reported on Gailey Circle.

1:07 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Santos Circle.

2:10 p.m. Shoplifting was reported and a Plaza Goldorado drug store.

11:22 p.m. Deputies arrested a 25 year-old man on suspicion of drug possession and a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of violating a court order on Coach Lane.

June 14
12:25 p.m. A purse was found on Cambridge Road.

June 15
6:57 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on La Crescenta Drive.

12:30 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of cash stolen from a Cambridge Road business.

12:58 p.m. Medication was reported stolen from a Coach Lane animal hospital. A suspect has been identified.

June 16
8:37 a.m. Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man and a 41-year-old man on suspicion of drug related offenses on Coach Lane.

June 17
12:08 p.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Cambridge Road. Suspect(s) spray-painted vehicle’s exterior.

June 18
10:35 p.m. Deputies arrested a person allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance on Robin Lane.

June 20
3:50 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Kato Court.

10:30 p.m. Deputies contacted two allegedly intoxicated men on Coach Lane. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. A 28-year-old man was released to Marshall Hospital.

June 21
3:41 a.m. A burglary was reported on Palmer Drive. A suspect has been identified.

12:07 p.m. Illegal drugs were reportedly found in a Coach Lane motel room.

5:31 p.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Cimmarron Road.

June 23
11:46 a.m. Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man who had a warrant out for his arrest on Cameron Park Drive.

June 24
3 p.m. A theft was reported on Woodleigh Lane.

4:45 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Knollwood Drive.

June 25
12:37 p.m. A cell photo was found on Cambridge Road and turned over to the sheriff’s department.

5:03 p.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on La Canada Drive.

June 26
7 a.m. A burglary was reported on Ziana Road. Suspect(s) entered through an open garage.

12:02 p.m. Petty theft was reported at a Coach Lane business.

June 28
9:55 a.m. Deputies arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of drug possession on Royal Drive.

