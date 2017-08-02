EDH Crime Log: July 20-26

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

July 20

11:15 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Orchid Shade Drive.

11:53 p.m. Deputies arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Village Center Drive.

July 21

12:54 p.m. A home’s window was broken on Carasco Court.

2:52 p.m. An unidentified man walked into a Park Drive optometrist’s office and stole two pairs of sunglasses.

July 22

1:27 p.m. A counterfeit bill was reportedly used at a Saratoga Way business.

6:57 p.m. Deputies arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession on Governor Drive.

July 24

10:42 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Salmon Falls Road.

July 26

10:36 p.m. Deputies arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of DUI on Penniman Drive.