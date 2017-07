The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

July 1

7:22 p.m. A theft was reported at an Encina Drive residence.

10:12 p.m. A 31-year-old man was placed under citizen’s arrest after allegedly breaking a windshield on Merriam Lane.

July 2

12:04 p.m. Two vehicle key fabs were reported missing on Elmores Way.

July 5

7 a.m. A Stoneman Way resident reported that someone broke his garage window.