EDH Crime Watch: July 26 through Aug. 1

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:
July 26
10:36 p.m. Deputies arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of DUI on Penniman Drive.
July 28
11:37 p.m. Two men reported possible civil issues over construction work done at a Park Drive residence.
July 30
2:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and outstanding warrants on Mendocino Court. While at the jail deputies reportedly found more drugs on the suspect.
3:17 p.m. A vehicle break-in was reported on Valley View Parkway. Suspect(s) smashed vehicle’s window and stole items.
Aug. 1
10:34 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Park Drive.
10:51 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Crail Way.
