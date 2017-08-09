EDH Crime Watch: July 26 through Aug. 1

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

July 26

10:36 p.m. Deputies arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of DUI on Penniman Drive.

July 28

11:37 p.m. Two men reported possible civil issues over construction work done at a Park Drive residence.

July 30

2:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and outstanding warrants on Mendocino Court. While at the jail deputies reportedly found more drugs on the suspect.

3:17 p.m. A vehicle break-in was reported on Valley View Parkway. Suspect(s) smashed vehicle’s window and stole items.

Aug. 1

10:34 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Park Drive.

10:51 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Crail Way.