EDH Crime Watch: Nov. 15-21

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Nov. 15

7:36 a.m. Deputies arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Post Street.

Nov. 16

6:08 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Beckett Drive.

2:12 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Solari Court.

6:47 p.m. Deputies received information that a suspicious package found on Gresham Drive could contain narcotics.

8:02 p.m. A battery was reported on Aiken Way. An adult female was cited.

Nov. 18

12:09 a.m. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Francisco Drive.

7:58 a.m. At least two vehicle burglaries were reported on Sapphire Way.

5:06 p.m. Deputies arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting and drug possession on Post Street.

Nov. 20

11:31 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Merriam Lane.

Nov. 21

6:42 p.m. A scam on an elderly person was reported on Mertola Drive.

