EDH Crime Watch: Oct. 25-31

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Oct. 25

6:37 p.m. Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman on Telegraph Hill Drive. Marijuana found during the warrant arrests was booked for destruction.

8:05 p.m. Deputies arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street business.

Oct. 26

1:37 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Park Drive.

3:43 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Tam O Shanter Drive.

Oct. 27

10:32 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Valley View Parkway.

2:46 p.m. A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Serrano Parkway.

6:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street business.

Oct. 28

12:23 p.m. Tow women, ages 22 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from a Francisco Drive business.

Oct. 30

10:53 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Latham Lane.

11:34 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Muse Drive.

Oct. 31

8:36 a.m. Suspected narcotics were found on Francisco Drive.

8:52 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Windplay Drive.

3:15 p.m. An unidentified adult man allegedly tried using counterfeit money at a Park Drive business.

