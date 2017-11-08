Crime Watch

EDH Crime Watch: Oct. 25-31

By From page A2 | November 08, 2017

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Oct. 25
6:37 p.m. Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman on Telegraph Hill Drive. Marijuana found during the warrant arrests was booked for destruction.

8:05 p.m. Deputies arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street business.

Oct. 26
1:37 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Park Drive.

3:43 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Tam O Shanter Drive.

Oct. 27
10:32 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Valley View Parkway.

2:46 p.m. A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Serrano Parkway.

6:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street business.

Oct. 28
12:23 p.m. Tow women, ages 22 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from a Francisco Drive business.

Oct. 30
10:53 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Latham Lane.

11:34 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Muse Drive.

Oct. 31
8:36 a.m. Suspected narcotics were found on Francisco Drive.

8:52 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Windplay Drive.

3:15 p.m. An unidentified adult man allegedly tried using counterfeit money at a Park Drive business.

Noel Stack

