CSD makes ‘compromise’ decision on trail

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors voted 3-1 at its meeting last Thursday night to keep the New York Creek Trail pedestrian only in its narrowest section by Jackson Elementary School but permitting bikes from the power lines to St. Andrews Drive. It was a decision EDHCSD General Manager Kevin Loewen calls “a compromise,” yet the most vocal proponents on both sides say slights their positions.

Earlier this year the CSD sent notices to 20 homeowners who live between Jackson Elementary and Falkirk Way that the district would be widening the trail to 8 feet to safely make it multi-use while retaining its wooded characteristics.

Although a “no bike” ordinance has been in effect since 1986, many cyclists use the trail, including recreational mountain bikers and children who use it as a safe route to travel off main roads. After the CSD sent out the notice, neighbors argued both for and against a multi-use trail. Those in favor said bicyclists and pedestrians had been peacefully coexisting on the trail while others said they thought the clean-up would encourage more bicycle use and threatened lawsuits if the CSD performed the work (some of which was recently done by a contractor).

Since then the CSD held a stakeholder process to get the community’s input, which included two public meetings, an internet survey (Flashvote), emails and handwritten letters, as well as comments received during public meetings.

On Thursday Loewen told the board that his recommended action is: 1. Support continuation of the New York Creek Trail Interpretive Signage Capital Project, excluding trail widening to accommodate multi-use and 2. Uphold and support the pedestrian-only status of New York Creek Trail from St. Andrews Drive to Brackenwood Place.

“While the subject matter expert hired to assist the district with the stakeholder process has made a recommendation for permitting bike use in the form of walking bikes from the paved commuter connector (under the PG&E/SMUD power lines) southward, such an accommodation would further distort an already difficult pedestrian-only rule,” Loewen wrote in the report ahead of the vote. “Further, the benefits portrayed by multi-use proponents for permitting bike use (e.g., safe route alternative; healthy recreation activity in a unique setting) would not be realized by this compromise to the pedestrian-only status. In the event that a compromise be considered in which actual riding of bikes is allowed, then the Falkirk trailhead is the most viable option in which such a compromise could be made.”

Director Billy Vandegrift made a motion to approve Loewen’s recommendation to keep the trail pedestrian only, but it failed for lack of a second.

Director Noelle Mattock then made a motion to approve the first portion of Loewen’s recommendation — to add interpretive signage on the trail. The signage would be educational for the public and would include a list of concepts including, but not limited to, the New York Creek Watershed, oak woodland ecosystem, wildlife, human impacts to creek, trail etiquette at each trailhead and cultural resources and history of indigenous people to the area, including Miwok-Nisenan inhabitants.

Mattock also made a motion to make the New York Creek Trail pedestrian only from Brackenwood to Falkirk Way, the one-mile stretch described as the most “pristine,” “with the densest vegetation” and the subject of debate.

The two motions were seconded by Director Allan Priest. It was opened to discussion and Directors Mattock, Allan Priest and Ben Paulsen voted for the compromise. Vandegrift voted against. Director Wayne Lowery was not at the meeting but Loewen said he would have abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest because his home backs to the portion of the trail in question.

The following day neither pro-bike nor pedestrian-only advocates said they were happy with the decision.

“This was not a compromise,” a resident who would like to see the trail remain pedestrian only said, saying that he’d like to see a clearer stance.

“No, I am not pleased at all,” a biker who has been following the situation closely said. “The trail has been safely shared for 20-plus years.”

The CSD states in its Master Plan, which is noted in the New York Creek Trail report, that it will “develop a system of accessible trails throughout private and publicly owned open space within the district to promote connectivity and provide a variety of trail types, including multi-use, bicycle and pedestrian trails.”

Loewen told Village Life the day after the decision that the focus now will be on trail etiquette. For the next 30 days CSD staff will be present on the trail and, he said, getting the interpretive signs made will be a priority. He advised residents to stay informed by paying attention to CSD Parks & Planning Committee meeting agendas.

“The CSD has no intention of doing trail widening at this time,” Loewen added.

