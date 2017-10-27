Dixon Ranch gets new look, new name

Down but not out, a revised version of Dixon Ranch was back for a conceptual review at the Oct. 24 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

To be developed by True Life Companies, the subdivision is no longer called Dixon Ranch. Instead it has been downsized and renamed Generations at Green Valley.

Aiden Barry, who is the senior vice president of True Life Companies, said he was there to start the process afresh and to get feedback on whether the company should proceed with the revised project.

Back in February the Dixon Ranch project was denied by the Board of Supervisors.

To be located off Green Valley Road in El Dorado Hills, the developers proposed building 605 homes with approximately 160 of them restricted to older adults.

The development ended up being denied by the board based on findings that it was inconsistent with other General Plan goals governing jobs, generation of sales taxes and creation of moderate income housing. It was also deemed inconsistent with a policy that requires development projects be located and designed to avoid incompatibility with adjoining land uses. The project was also found to be inconsistent with objectives of the Economic Element of the General Plan.

Auditor-Controller Joe Harn spoke in opposition to the project when it was first proposed, saying the assumptions built into the Financial Impact Analysis prepared by the developer were wrong and the project would result in having to cut services to other residents.

The revised project would result in 439 homes with 20 of them deemed affordable to moderate income buyers. It would also require a General Plan Amendment from Low-Density Residential to Medium-and High-Density Residential.

To buffer the high density core of the development from neighbors with acreage, the new design includes four-acre lots surrounding most of the core.

In his presentation to the board, Barry promised the new project would also include improvements to Green Valley Road saying he hoped there would be no gap with the auditor as before.

Keep it rural

Despite the reduced density of the project and promises by the developer to fix Green Valley Road, the audience was filled with opponents who spoke forcefully against the project.

One theme expressed by almost everyone was that they had moved to this county to enjoy a high quality lifestyle in a rural setting and felt these kinds of projects threatened to turn the area into another over-crowded part of California.

Many like Mike Johnson, one of those living adjacent to the proposed subdivision, said the area was already overdeveloped and the project was out of character with the community.

Mary Williams, another neighbor, also complained of the project’s density. Instead she suggested a maximum of 150 homes be allowed on the property or that another developer do the project and build one home per 3 to 5 acres.

Traffic on Green Valley Road was another issue brought up by just about every speaker, with residents complaining that the road is already over-burdened with too many cars and too many turnouts into the road.

Resident Tony Sarge charged the board with ignoring the public when considering development proposals. High density housing proposals are incompatible with the rest of the area and as a result traffic becomes heavier every year, he said.

Sue Taylor, a regular at board meetings, objected to the project because it would require an amendment to the General Plan. She went on to warn that the newly approved Oak Management Plan would also give the developers the right to cut down trees less than 36 inches in diameter.

Also present in the audience was El Dorado County Auditor-Controller Joe Harn.

Harn advised the board not to amend the General Plan for the sake of the project, adding that the board did the right thing in February in denying the project as the developer was trying to do the project “on the cheap”.

Traffic is already unacceptable, he continued, so make the developers pay to fix the problems, adding that he didn’t think the project will ever get to the planning commission unless they fix the traffic issues.

In response to the comments, Barry said he wanted feedback on the revised proposal but didn’t want to discuss a reduced density project.

He also said he was offering to fix Green Valley Road in return for approval of the project although he would not commit to how much money he would commit to such an undertaking.

Board response

After listening to the public, members of the board had their say.

Chair Shiva Frentzen began by worrying about the impact of the development on schools, other public services and on the quality of life for residents in the area.

Supervisor Brian Veerkamp also said it was a quality of life issue, adding he believed it would be an uphill battle to get a General Plan amendment approved.

Supervisor Mike Ranalli said the General Plan allows for amendments but the project has challenges due to its location with safety and quality of life issues important to residents.

Commenting on traffic in the area and emergency vehicle access, Ranalli also expressed concern about having to remove a lot of the Oak trees in order to improve the road if the project is approved.

Supervisor Sue Novasel said her primary concern was about housing and building more affordable housing in the county.

Supervisor John Hidahl said one of the reasons he moved to the area was because of the quality of life, adding he was also one of those who voted for Measure Y.

The question is how to retain the quality of life, Hidahl remarked, saying he had serious reservations about the project because of traffic and noise issues. He said he would know more once a traffic analysis is prepared. He also worried about what the state legislature might do in the way of forcing counties to build more low-income housing.

After listening to all the feedback, Barry went on to thank the board, saying he would take it all to heart.

4 SHARES Share Tweet