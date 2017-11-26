Don’t forget to pay your property taxes

The first installment of the secured property tax is now due and will be delinquent if not paid on or before Dec. 11, announced El Dorado County Tax Collector C. L. Raffety.

To pay online or to find answers to the most frequently asked property tax questions, visit edcgov.us/taxcollector. Taxpayers can also view or print copies of their tax bills from this website.

Electronic check or credit card payments made through the tax collector’s website are accepted as timely if paid before midnight on Dec. 11. Accepted cards include Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

Electronic fund transfers (“E-checks”) are not immediately confirmed by your bank and may take up to four days for verification. Payments rejected for any reason by your bank cancel the payment as if no payment had been attempted, and fees and penalties may be charged.

Taxpayers paying through their personal bank’s online system (bill-pay) should enter their parcel number as the account number. It is recommended to set your payment date 10 days in advance of the Dec. 11 date to assure timely delivery of your payment.

If there are questions concerning the assessed value of property, taxpayers should call the Assessor’s Office at (530) 621-5719. Questions regarding the computation of the tax should be directed to the Auditor-Controller’s Office at (530) 621-5470. Questions regarding direct charges should be directed to the district’s phone number listed on the tax bill.

New friendly reminders of tax due dates are now available. These no cost email notifications are easy to sign up for on the Tax Collector’s website by clicking on the Email Subscription link at the bottom of the page.

Questions regarding the total amount to pay should be directed to the Tax Collector’s Office at (530) 621-5800.

