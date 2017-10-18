EDH senior reflects on life, unique career

El Dorado Hills resident Steve Garcia reflected on his life and years working at Champ Tractors, which would become John Deere. He hand-mixed the distinctive green-yellow color scheme. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

On the eve of El Dorado Hills resident Steve Garcia’s 91st birthday last month he talked with Village Life about how a Colorado native ended up out West, where he’d raise six children with his late wife Maxine and work 30 years in the painting department at John Deere, hand-mixing its distinctive color scheme long before computers did the job.

“He wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth … far from it,” Garcia’s grandson-in-law, El Dorado Hills resident Vincent Malabo said.

One of four siblings, when Garcia was 7 years old he and two siblings were sent to live in an orphanage after their mother died and their father, a sheep herder, couldn’t take care of them during the Great Depression. Their grandparents were able to only take in the youngest child, an infant at the time. Garcia lived at the orphanage until he was 15 and old enough to work.

“The holidays were the hardest,” his daughter, El Dorado Hills resident Gloria Garcia-Botts, recalled, tearing up. “Other children were able to visit with families, but Dad was never chosen because he was older.”

Still, Garcia smiled as he recalled one bright spot during those years, waiting his turn to ride a pony every Sunday. “We’d ride it up to the cemetery and then turn it around,” he said.

He met Maxine, his wife of 71 years, while they were teenagers living in Rocky Ford, Colo. A group of friends, including Maxine, had asked if Garcia would go to a dance with them. “I said, ‘Yes, as long as she (Maxine) would sit next to me,’” he recalled.

In 1960 the Garcias packed up and drove to the Golden State with only a dream for a better life. “His job making alfalfa pellets had gotten slow,” Gloria said. “And then his sister told them that money grew on trees in California; so they went.”

They sold their home in Colorado for $4,000 and a handshake before heading to El Monte, where they lived for 55 years.

Garcia fell in love with the Los Angeles Angels, which formed the following year, and to this day he loves watching old westerns on television, especially ones with Gene Autry, the Angels’ first owner. “He’s my favorite cowboy,” Garcia said.

He worked at Champ Tractors, which would become John Deere, in the painting department, mixing tractor and truck paint colors by trial and error. “He was a perfectionist then just as he is now,” said Gloria.

Maxine worked as a bilingual special education teacher for 35 years in the El Monte School District.

Steve and Maxine moved to El Dorado Hills four years ago to live with their daughter Gloria and her husband, Bob Botts.

When asked, Garcia shrugged off any secrets to his longevity, only that his grandmother lived to 103. “He does puzzle books every day, which keeps his mind active,” Gloria added. “And every morning he makes his bed and gets dressed before coming out for breakfast.”

Garcia has always loved “great” cars and can rattle off the first ones he owned, starting with a 1929 Ford; then was the 1936 Studebaker; a ’39 Ford; ’41 Chevy, ’50 Chevy and on. He drove his family out West in a 1957 Ford Fairlane. “I’ve also owned two Dodge Monacos,” Garcia said. One of his favorite pastimes is to frequent car shows, especially at El Dorado Hills Town Center.

“He always had a nice car and always a well-maintained car,” Gloria said.

The grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather to 17 children relishes most the family he and Maxine created. While humble about sharing details of his life during the interview, his children and grandchildren happily filled in the blanks. “He’s always given to everyone else,” Malabo said. “He’s led a lot of people to do great things in their lives. Why not dote on him?”

For his birthday celebration Garcia was definitely doted on as he enjoyed his favorite dessert — ice cream cake — surrounded by family. When asked what the bright spots in his life have been, Garcia didn’t hesitate, saying, “Right now. Everyone takes care of me.”

