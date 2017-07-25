EDH surgery center in the works

The proposed surgery center in El Dorado Hills is currently in the planning phase. If approved it will have four operating rooms. Courtesy graphic

A local doctor has plans to create an outpatient orthopedic surgery center near the intersection of El Dorado Hills Boulevard and Saratoga Way.

The project, which is still in the permit phase, would fill the vacant area west of the corner shopping center where Walgreens is located.

Plans for the 22,272-square-foot, single-story ambulatory surgery center on the 2.11-acre site include four operating rooms, an 85-stall parking lot, associated site improvements and connections to existing utility systems.

“The center would provide outpatient orthopedic surgical care beyond the medical environment found in a physician’s office,” project applicant Dr. Brian Hunt explained. “There is a need for more and newer outpatient surgery centers and facilities in the area.”

The ambulatory surgery center would be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the anesthesiologist and El Dorado Hills resident. The new business would also create jobs. “We plan to have 20 to 25 employees,” Hunt added.

Hunt purchased the land from Serrano Associates LLC for an undisclosed amount. The proposed project requires an El Dorado County Planning Department design review, which is a discretionary approval.

“Since it is a discretionary approval, a $30,000 Measure E traffic study is required,” said Kirk Bone, director of Government Relations for Parker Development. “The study for this project concluded that the required improvements are in place or planned and this project should not be required to construct any Measure E improvements.”

Measure E requires developers to fully complete “all necessary road capacity improvements … to prevent cumulative traffic impacts from new development from reaching Level of Service F during peak hours upon any highways, arterial roads and their intersections during weekday, peak-hour periods in unincorporated areas of the county before any form of discretionary approval can be given to a project,” according to the voter-approved initiative’s language.

Since the project is still in the permit phase, no expected timeline was given as to when the first patients would be served.

“We are pleased that Dr. Hunt is willing to locate this type of facility in El Dorado Hills,” Bone said.

Two new restaurants are planned for the neighboring shopping center, which is being called The Shops at El Dorado Hills. A Chick-fil-A and Habit Burger Grill are slated to open in April 2018.