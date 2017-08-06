Jacob Place, left, and Maxwell Goldsworthy were arrested on suspicion of starting the Latrobe Fire. Photos courtesy of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

EDH teens suspected of starting Latrobe Fire

By From page A1 | August 09, 2017

Cal Fire law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, arrested two El Dorado Hills men on suspicion of recklessly causing the Latrobe Fire on July 26.

Jacob Place, 18 and Maxwell Goldsworthy, 18 were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Latrobe Fire burned 1,268 acres of oak woodland near the community of Rancho Murieta. It took firefighters several days to extinguish the fire.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers work diligently to investigate all fires and prosecute those suspected of starting fires.

As fire danger remains high across California, wildfires pose a major threat to life, property and the state’s natural resources. Cal Fire urges the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious activity when a fire does start. If you witness suspicious activity, the
following steps should be followed:

Do not approach the individual or individuals engaging in the suspicious behavior. If safe to do so, note the description of the individual(s) including:

  • Location
  • Gender
  • Height
  • Weight
  • Clothing description
  • Hair color
  • Any distinguishing characteristics such as tattoos

If a vehicle is involved in the suspicious activity, the following information can be helpful to investigators:

  • Make and model of vehicle
  • Color of vehicle
  • Location and direction of travel
  • License plate number – even a partial number can be useful
  • Bumper stickers or other markings
  • Number of occupants, including their description(s)
  • Note the time the suspicious individual and/or vehicle were observed. This can be one of the most important pieces of information for investigators.

Special to Village Life

