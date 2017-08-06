EDH teens suspected of starting Latrobe Fire

Jacob Place, left, and Maxwell Goldsworthy were arrested on suspicion of starting the Latrobe Fire. Photos courtesy of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

Cal Fire law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, arrested two El Dorado Hills men on suspicion of recklessly causing the Latrobe Fire on July 26.

Jacob Place, 18 and Maxwell Goldsworthy, 18 were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Latrobe Fire burned 1,268 acres of oak woodland near the community of Rancho Murieta. It took firefighters several days to extinguish the fire.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers work diligently to investigate all fires and prosecute those suspected of starting fires.

As fire danger remains high across California, wildfires pose a major threat to life, property and the state’s natural resources. Cal Fire urges the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious activity when a fire does start. If you witness suspicious activity, the

following steps should be followed:

Do not approach the individual or individuals engaging in the suspicious behavior. If safe to do so, note the description of the individual(s) including:

Location

Gender

Height

Weight

Clothing description

Hair color

Any distinguishing characteristics such as tattoos

If a vehicle is involved in the suspicious activity, the following information can be helpful to investigators:

Make and model of vehicle

Color of vehicle

Location and direction of travel

License plate number – even a partial number can be useful

Bumper stickers or other markings

Number of occupants, including their description(s)

Note the time the suspicious individual and/or vehicle were observed. This can be one of the most important pieces of information for investigators.

