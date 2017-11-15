EDHCSD to repeal ordinance

A park ordinance adopted in 1987 must be repealed because the physical document is nowhere to be found and therefore can’t be enforced, General Manager Kevin Loewen explained at Thursday’s El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors meeting.

The language in ordinance 11/19/87-4, as seen on posted park signs, has been scrutinized in the past few months to determine whether a section of New York Creek Trail should be kept pedestrian only after the CSD had determined it to be de facto multi-use because bike riders have been riding the trail for years. Several residents whose homes back to the trail would like clearer language stating no bikes allowed.

There was a first reading of Ordinance 2017-01, which began the repeal process because it signified public notice of the plan. Director Wayne Lowery made a motion to approve a second reading and adoption of the ordinance at the January 2018 board meeting. Director Ben Paulsen seconded the motion, which passed on an 3-0 vote. Directors Nolle Mattock and Bill Vandegrift were absent.

13 SHARES Share Tweet