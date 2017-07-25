EDSO gets loan for new complex

USDA Rural Development California Acting State Director Richard Brassfield announced July 19 a $57.14 million loan to El Dorado County to build a public safety complex in Diamond Springs. Funds are provided through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

“We are proud to be a part of this investment in the future of El Dorado County,” said Brassfield. “Providing rural communities with the tools they need to thrive is at the heart of our mission at rural development and a more efficient and effective public safety system is a critical component to that endeavor.”

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office operations are currently spread out across 13 different locations in the county. Many of these leased locations are aging and unable to meet the office’s needs and the separation of service locations has resulted in increased costs and inefficiencies.

The new public safety complex will be constructed in a campus setting on approximately 11-acres. The new facility will centralize all sheriff’s office operations including administration and office space, a morgue, a training range and storage for evidence, vehicles and special operations. There will also be room for future expansion as needed.

“Having the sheriff’s operations in one place rather than scattered throughout the county will encourage more communication and collaboration between units, leading to efficiencies of scale in the systems and services we provide to El Dorado County citizens, as well as providing a sorely needed update to buildings that were outdated when they were dedicated nearly 50 years ago,” said Laura Schwartz, El Dorado County deputy chief administrative officer.

USDA’s loan has a 40-year term at 2.375 percent interest and El Dorado County will also contribute $11 million to the project. The county anticipates beginning construction in spring 2018, with substantial completion of the project estimated for the fall of 2019.

