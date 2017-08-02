El Dorado Hills man honored for volunteer service

El Dorado Hills volunteer Bill Tobin has been recognized for the sixth straight year by former President Barack Obama and humanitarian organization ShelterBox USA with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his efforts in 2016 to assist disaster survivors.

When disasters like Hurricane Matthew and the Syrian refugee crisis strike, many want to help. Tobin took action as a volunteer with ShelterBox, an international disaster relief organization that delivers emergency tented shelter and other lifesaving supplies to survivors of disasters and other humanitarian crises.

Through Tobin’s efforts of raising awareness and funds for ShelterBox, the organization was able to respond to 14 disasters last year, providing families with disaster relief tents, solar lights, water filters, blankets, mosquito nets, children’s packs and other essential equipment. In total ShelterBox served more than 149,000 people around the world in 2016.

“I am incredibly honored to work alongside our volunteers, including Bill,” said Kerri Murray, ShelterBox USA president. “It is through their continuous efforts that we are able to help transform lives and rebuild communities around the globe.”

Tobin is often seen setting up the ShelterBox tent at community events and he travels throughout the region, speaking to groups about the organization’s efforts.

“I got involved because I wanted to help support the relief efforts after the 2010 quake in Haiti, and I became passionate about ShelterBox for their transparency and continuous evolution in terms of the aid provided and how they operate,” Tobin said. “ShelterBox turns to the families they serve to improve and refine their mission. I have a great deal of respect for that.”

In addition to his work with ShelterBox, Tobin is a member of the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills and volunteers with fellow Rotarians at community events.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a special recognition presented on behalf of President Barack Obama. The award is part of a national recognition program created in 2003 through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for individuals of all ages who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer activities.

About ShelterBox

Since 2000 ShelterBox has provided emergency shelter and other lifesaving supplies to more than 1.1 million people in nearly 100 countries around the world who have been displaced by natural disasters or conflict. ShelterBox responds urgently by hand delivering essential aid, including disaster relief tents, blankets, water filtration systems, solar lights, tools and children’s activity packs. ShelterBox USA is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and Santa Barbara. ShelterBox is an official Project Partner of Rotary International. Tax-deductible donations can be made at ShelterBoxUSA.org or by calling (941) 907-6036.