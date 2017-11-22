Endow El Dorado grant cycle open

The El Dorado Community Foundation announces that the 2018 Endow El Dorado Grant cycle is now open. Endow El Dorado is open to all nonprofits serving El Dorado County residents and communities. This funding opportunity does not have a specific focus, allowing nonprofit agencies to apply for funding that best meets a community need.

Requests for proposals of up to $40,000 are being accepted. Applications are due by midnight Nov. 30. Grant recipients will be notified and receive funding in mid-January 2018. Further guidelines and the funding application are available on the El Dorado Community Foundation website (eldoradocf.org/receive) or you are welcome to contact the foundation’s program officer, Lynnee Boyes at (530) 622-5621 or [email protected]

El Dorado Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening the community both now and for future generations. Since 1991 it has helped generous community members make the most of their charitable giving. To learn more visit eldoradocf.org.