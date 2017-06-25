Firefighters make quick work of small grass fire

A burned fence lies in the charred grass that caught fire Thursday on Arroyo Vista Lane on El Dorado Hills' northern edge. El Dorado Hills Fire Department photo

A vegetation fire prompted evacuations on and around Arroyo Vista Lane Thursday.

El Dorado Hills firefighters responded to the fire and contained the flames to 2 acres. No structures were lost though a fence was damaged. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Fire officials remind residents that they could be required to to evacuate “at any time, day or night, if an emergency happens near your home.”

Preparing in advance will save precious time and ensure needed items are not forgotten, officials note. To help, residents can pick up a red “Go Bag” at EDH Fire Station 85 on Wilson Boulevard. The bag, compliments on the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council, lists on it common items evacuees should pack.

