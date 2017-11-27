Harp continues her recovery

Marina Village Middle School counselor Myrna Harp is at UCSF Medical Center recovering from one of many surgeries she has had since being hit head-on by a fugitive on Green Valley Road while driving home from work on Sept. 5.

The most devastating injury Harp suffered is on her left foot. Microsurgery specialists call her wound “very complicated,” said Harp’s daughter, Zabrina Prouty, on her mother’s Go Fund Me page. “They found a crushed but usable nerve so they strongly suggested going ahead with the free flap surgery on her foot.”

The “risky,” eight-hour surgery occurred Nov. 14. “Lots of risks but the doctors felt it’s better to try to save the foot,” Prouty continued. They took muscle and tissue from Harp’s abdomen and transplanted it to her foot. The surgery has a four- to six-week recovery period.

“Within that time we will know if the flap worked. If it doesn’t work, the foot will be amputated,” Prouty added. “Even if the foot is not amputated, she will have very little function due to severed nerves, tendons and ligaments. Please keep your prayers coming.”

Prouty said her mother “is definitely getting used to the surgical process” and thanked the community for the Go Fund Me page donations, which have exceeded $20,000. “Your donations have been amazing and people are still donating. We appreciate all of the continued support during this,” Prouty added. “Dad was able to get a car since mom’s was totaled. Mom was able to get a tablet so she can catch a glimpse of the world outside these four walls and a window. These funds will also help Mom get prosthetics if that becomes what is needed … This continues to be a long road and the mental struggle is harder than the physical at times.”

MVMS has hired Sigrid Zandate to fill in as school counselor in the meantime. “Sigrid comes to us from Southern California where she began her career in education as a classroom teacher,” MVMS vice principal Samantha Schlesinger told Village Life. “She has taught grades K-8 and adult education. She is multilingual, speaking three languages. Sigrid earned her counseling degree in 2012 and has worked as a counselor in private and public industries. She has been a valuable addition to our team.”

Harp relayed a message through Prouty to share. “I want to thank everyone for your prayers. Even though I was not conscious, sometimes not even lucid, there is a power that you can’t miss,” she said in part. “I can’t wait to see and talk to everyone. Life is amazing. I still can’t feel my toes, but I have them. We are going to have one hell of a party soon. Not a celebration of life, but a Celebration Of Life!”

