Hometown Hero: Andrew Thomas Keane

Andrew Thomas Keane of Cameron Park recently graduated summa cum laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. Keane earned a bachelor’s degree and an officer’s commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. Flag Merchant Marine.

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator.

All USMMA graduates earn both a B.S. degree and a Merchant Marine license and incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine — manned by U.S. merchant mariners — is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nations’ armed forces.

As part of his four year education, Keane spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.