In EDH: More choices on north side

Lees' Feed will be one of several new additions to the Safeway shopping area off Green Valley Road in El Dorado Hills. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

The Lake Forest and Safeway shopping centers on Green Valley Road will see some vacant retail centers filled in August.

A Lees’ Feed & Western Wear store is coming to the Safeway center.

“A lot of customers on that side of town have been telling us they’d like to see a store on that side of the freeway,” said Tegan Lee, one of the business’ owners. “We’ve been looking for more than a year.”

Tegan’s in-laws, Mike and Susan Lee, opened the Shingle Springs flagship store in 1980.

Tegan said customers can expect three, self-serve dog wash stations and a “little bit higher end, pet boutique” atmosphere at the new 4,000-square-foot store, which was previously occupied by Center Stage Dance Academy. Free pet food delivery will be offered within a five-mile radius. The store is slated to open at the end of August or early September and is currently hiring. Email [email protected] or call (530) 363-1008 for more information.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is moving to a larger location across the street in the Lake Forest Plaza where Burger Hut was. The pizza establishment temporarily closed July 23 and will reopen at its new location at the end of August.

The breakfast establishment Friends with Benedicts & Mimosa House, owned in part by Town Center’s Early Toast Mimosa House’s Lou and Stephanie Dedier, will occupy the 2,400-square-foot Mountain Mike’s location.

Bicycle Guys is also moving to a new location, joining Mountain Mike’s in the Lake Forest Plaza across the street.