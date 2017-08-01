Kylee Hunter seeks America’s Homecoming Queen title

Kylee Hunter is running for California's 37th annual Homecoming Queen. To vote for her go to americashomecomingqueen.com/index.cfm/state-queens/california-kylee-hunter-ponderosa-high-school. Courtesy photo

Kylee Hunter, 18, daughter of Art and Rebecca Hunter of Cameron Park, is a finalist for California’s 37th annual Homecoming Queen Pageant to be held at the Ayres Hotel Hawthorne in Hawthorne.

Supporters can vote for Kylee Hunter for America’s “Favorite” Homecoming Queen through Jan. 31, 2018. To help the Ponderosa graduate win go to americashomecomingqueen.com/index.cfm/state-queens/california-kylee-hunter-ponderosa-high-school.

She was the Ponderosa High School homecoming queen.

Kylee is the second oldest of four children and will attend Brigham Young University in Rexburg, Idaho this fall. She will major in child development, then earn a masters in child life, with the ultimate goal of becoming a child life specialist. Her goal is to comfort youth going into surgery and reduce any fears and confusion concerning their medical procedures.

California’s 2017 homecoming queen will receive a cash scholarship plus an all expense paid trip to the national finals to compete with the queens from the other states for America’s homecoming queen. America’s Homecoming Queen Inc. is a nonprofit organization promoting education, educational travel and community service in all 50 states.