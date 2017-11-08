Lake Forest School to honor veterans

Lake Forest Elementary School invites area veterans to be honored at the Celebration of Freedom assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 9:15 to 10 a.m. in the multi-purpose room at 2240 Sailsbury Drive, El Dorado Hills.

Veterans from local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and friends and relatives of Lake Forest students will be present. A reception will follow the assembly.

“We value the importance of teaching our students about the sacrifices our veterans have made and how they have helped preserve the freedoms we enjoy in the United States today,” said Bruce Peters, Lake Forest School principal.

Students and staff will be wearing red, white, and blue, and the multi-purpose room will be decorated with stars that feature the names of family members and friends who have served in the military. The assembly will be led by student representatives and second-grade students will perform a patriotic musical tribute. Veterans attending the event will be introduced.

