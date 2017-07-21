Legislature suspends fire tax in return for cap-and-trade extension

In an apparent bid to ensure passage of Assembly Bill 398, which extended the state’s cap-and-trade program out to 2030, on Monday the Legislature included in the bill the suspension of the current fire prevention fee.

The suspension of the fee went into effect July 1 and continues through 2031.

The repeal is good news for many who call it a double hit to rural residents who already pay to receive fire protection from local fire departments.

It’s expected the more than $80 million the fee generates annually for Cal Fire will instead be raised through revenues from planned revisions to the state’s cap-and-trade program, which was the primary focus of the bill.

Following the Legislature’s approval of the bill, George Runner, who serves on the State Board of Equalization, issued the following statement.

“For six years, ruling Democrats have extorted money in the form of a fire tax from hundreds of thousands of rural Californians, including many seniors on fixed incomes.

“After blocking repeal efforts for years, state leaders finally acted to suspend this unjust tax, but only because they needed to win votes for a costly climate change measure.

“In other words, they did the right thing for the wrong reasons.

“This seeming victory for California taxpayers is bittersweet. A suspension falls short of a full repeal and it fails to provide refunds to homeowners who were forced to pay this illegal tax.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing: Give us our money back!”

The State Responsibility Area Fire Prevention Fee was enacted following the signing of Assembly Bill X1 29 in July 2011. The law approved the new annual Fire Prevention Fee to pay for fire prevention services within the SRA with the fee applied to all habitable structures within the SRA.

In 2014 the fee was $152.33 per structure although owners who lived within the boundaries of a local fire protection agency received a reduction of $35 per structure.

However, while state homeowners may rejoice at receiving some temporary tax relief in the form of the fire prevention fee, in return they will be paying far more at the gas pump.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office has already concluded that the cap-and-trade system could increase the cost of gasoline by 13 cents to as much as 50 cents per gallon by 2020 and by .71 cents by 2031.

Those increases are on top of the increases included in the recently passed SB 1 that provides funding for transportation improvements and maintenance.

That bill is expected to raise $52 billion over 10 years by imposing a 12-cent increase in gasoline taxes, a 20-cent increase in diesel taxes, a $4.75 increase in the diesel sales tax and higher vehicle registration fees.

6 SHARES Share Tweet