Library lot gets new rules

Parents planning to drop off or pick up their children at the El Dorado Hills Library before and after school must make alternative arrangements.

Last Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution allowing library staff to enforce a strict no pick-up or drop-off rule. The resolution also bans overnight parking — another chronic problem, according to branch Librarian Jan Robbins.

“Since day one we were surprised by the number of cars there … picking up children from school,” said Jeanne Amos, director of Library Services. “We’re worried about safety.”

The nearby Serrano Visitors Center has signs posted prohibiting pick up and drop off and, Amos said, “That causes all of the parents (to use) our parking lot.” Library staff is forced to go outside and direct traffic, she continued, and at times the library entrance is packed with children waiting for rides.

“They just swarm the parking lot (after school),” Robbins added, saying as many as 75 kids are standing in front of the library after school.

Amos said she worries that all the traffic scares off actual library patrons. The El Dorado Hills Library hosts very popular events and every parking space is needed, she told the supervisors.

Library staff has spoken with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and staff at Rolling Hills Middle School (where most of the children attend) and decided a county resolution is the best option to remedy the problem.

The supervisors unanimously approved the following two rules in the resolution:

Overnight parking — No person shall park or leave standing any vehicle in the El Dorado Hills Library parking lot, located at 7455 Silva Valley Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, California between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. of any day, except as otherwise authorized by the Library Director, or designee. Additional regulations — No person shall stop, park, or leave standing any vehicle in the library parking area for loading or unloading of students during drop-off/pick-up times on school days.

The resolution authorizes library staff to have improperly parked vehicles towed at the owner’s expense.

Library staff will attend Rolling Hills Middle School’s Back to School Night on Aug. 7 to educate parents about new library lot rules, Robbins said. School begins on Aug. 9.

In addition to approving the resolution, supervisors asked county staff to look at parking lot issues countywide. Parking lots at the Cameron Park Library and the Main Library in Placerville are also misused, Amos said.

“We also have buildings in our lot that need to be ticketed and towed,” she joked, referring to the temporary buildings set up in the Main Library lot while the El Dorado County Government Center undergoes a remodel.