Marisa Bricca doesn’t shy away from a challenge — even one as daunting as the federal government. This summer the El Dorado Hills teen lent her voice to a very personal and important cause, funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, as part of the 2023 Juvenile Diabetes Research FoundationChildren’s Congress.
“Arriving in person adds strength to JDRF’s voice and mission,” Marisa told Village Life. “I thought it was important to go there to challenge (the) government to fund T1D research and to help people who are not fortunate enough to afford insulin and supplies. Going meant making a difference and helping all diabetics.”
Marisa was diagnosed with T1D at age 7. She was joined in Washington, D.C., by more than 160 other youth from across the country who have the same disease.
“I learned that having community — people I can help and people to rely on — is very important,” she shared. “I met many type 1 diabetics who I plan to stay in contact with for a long time.”
Marisa spoke with Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s and Sen. Alex Padilla’s congressional aides and Congressman Tom McClintock’s chief of staff to discuss a proposal to get more funding to lower the cost of insulin and for the Special Diabetes Program. The program’s reauthorization act was introduced earlier this year.
“They all seemed receptive and I hope SDP passes and that the insulin prices are lower,” Marisa said.
“The trip opened my eyes on how our government works,” she added. “I got to sit in on a senate meeting and JDRF representatives spoke. I thought it was really cool to be able to have a voice and speak out for programs that can improve the lives of all diabetics.”
After she finishes high school, the Oak Ridge High School senior said she plans to study biomedical engineering in college and pursue a career that helps those with diabetes.
“The new technology that has come out in my lifetime like the insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor has drastically improved my life. They both help me control my blood glucose levels better,” she said. “I spend less time managing diabetes and more time living my life. I want to add to the advances and be able to make a cure for type 1 diabetes possible.”
