The Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom sponsors the 2023-24 American History Essay Contest for all Folsom and El Dorado Hills students in fifth through eighth grades. Students in public, private, parochial or those who are homeschoolers are eligible to submit their essays.  

This year’s essay topic touches a musical note familiar to almost everyone. On May 14, 1897, John Philip Sousa, the great American composer and conductor known for American military marches, played his new march, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” This song would become the national march of the United States on Dec. 11, 1987.

