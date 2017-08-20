Measure E ruling a mixed bag

El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Warren Stracener has issued a decision that largely nullifies Measure E, which was passed by local voters in 2016 with 52 percent of the vote.

Measure E reversed a law passed in 2008 (Measure Y) that gave the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors the power to approve additional roads in heavily congested areas if four of five supervisors approved the change.

A previous law passed in 1998 (the original Measure Y) only allowed such changes if the voters approved them.

In his decision issued Aug. 2 Stracener invalidated the requirement that new developments fully complete any road capacity improvements that would result in any highway, road or intersection reaching gridlock before being approved; invalidated the requirement that county tax revenues can be used to pay for building road capacity improvements for new development projects although non-county money can be used for such improvements; invalidated the requirement that mitigation fees and assessments be used in the geographic area in which they are originated; invalidated the requirement that any tentative map for a residential subdivision of five or more parcels that worsens traffic be required to make all road improvements to maintain certain level of service standards based on existing traffic plus traffic forecasted 10 years ahead as a violation of the “takings clause”; and invalidated the requirement that level of service traffic levels on Highway 50 on and off ramps and roads be determined by Cal Trans and accepted by the county.

The judge upheld Measure E provisions that developments of five or more units or parcels not result in or worsen gridlock on roads, highways and intersections; upheld that the county can’t add any new sections of the highway or roads to those already listed that will operate at gridlock without first getting the voters’ approval; upheld that the county can’t create an infrastructure financing district unless approved by a 2/3 vote of those in the district; upheld a policy found in the original 1998 Measure Y provision that the county can’t approve residential developments of five or more units/parcels unless it complies with the county General Plan; upheld the requirement that development projects dedicate right-of-way and construct/fund improvements to mitigate the effects of traffic from a project; and upheld various implementation measures related to Traffic Impact Mitigation (TIM) fees.

In response to the judge’s decision, on Aug. 9 the Board of Supervisors issued a statement saying: “Superior Court Judge Stracener last week ruled that certain aspects of Measure E are unconstitutional, violate state law and are inconsistent with the County’s General Plan, while also upholding other aspects of the measure. Judge Stracener found that certain provisions of Measure E were unconstitutional because they would require developers to pay more than a project’s fair share of costs to improve roads to mitigate the impacts of a project. He also held that another provision would interfere with the Board of Supervisors’ ability to manage financial affairs of the county.

At the same time, Judge Stracener upheld other provisions of Measure E, including its extension of the General Plan’s prohibition of a project resulting in Level of Service F to multi-unit residential projects, not just single family projects.

“Measure E was challenged by Alliance for Responsible Planning (ARP), which is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation that focuses on issues affecting El Dorado County. The proponents and drafters of Measure E, Save Our County and Sue Taylor, intervened to defend the merits of the measure. The county had supported the proponents’ efforts to join the lawsuit and defend the measure.

“In the lawsuit, the county’s primary concern was preserving its ability to interpret and apply its General Plan—including any amendments to it by Measure E … Judge Stracener’s decision provides clarity for future projects and, most importantly, allows the board to apply the county’s General Plan in the context of a specific project.”

Alliance for Responsible Planning

Clearly pleased by the judge’s ruling were members of the Alliance for Responsible Planning, the group that filed the lawsuit against Measure E.

Jack Sweeney, a member of the group, said the ruling means the 2008 Measure Y is again in effect although it expires next year.

Sweeney, a former county supervisor, added if that happens and neither the voters nor the Board of Supervisors do anything in the meantime, the county will be guided exclusively by what’s in the Traffic and Circulation Element in the General Plan.

“The public is not as well protected with just the General Plan element without Measure Y because it (Measure Y) makes developers pay their way. So the process is not over with,” he said.

Already ready to offer suggestions to the Board of Supervisors in the wake of the judge’s decision is another member of ARP, attorney and developer Jim Brunello.

“We support the TIM program,” said Brunello, “and just want to extend it for 10 years or the life of the General Plan.

“Measure Y is working so let’s keep it working for us.”

Save Our County

Weighing in on the other side of the judge’s decision is Sue Taylor, of Save Our County, the group that sponsored Measure E.

“I’m a little bothered that they put it out there that they defeated Measure E when there’s parts of it that are still there,” she said.

“Since 1998 the people of El Dorado County have been saying ‘we don’t want traffic and we don’t want to pay for the developer’s impact.’ When we drafted the Measure E language, much of it came right out of the 1998 Measure Y and it was actually far more strict than Measure E.”

Insisting her group is not against all growth, she said the purpose of Measure E is to protect the county because the Board of Supervisors is not doing so.

“They watered down the 1998 Measure Y so much it wasn’t effective any more. Developers paid fees toward improvements but there was never any nexus between what they were paying and whether or not those fees actually covered the impacts created.”

Taylor said it was Sweeney, when he was on the Board of Supervisors, who tweaked the 1998 Measure Y to give the county the 2008 Measure Y.

Taylor said her group is still discussing what to do as a result of the judge’s ruling, adding it does not go into effect for 60 days.

