MVMS facelift under way

A dirt area is all that remains where portable classrooms once were at Marina Village Middle School. The groundwork has begun for the construction of a 13,000-square-foot classroom wing. The former amphitheater shown here has been dissected as a new one is built. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Marina Village Middle School staff welcomed students back to classes this week and despite cordoned off areas and portable classrooms that have been moved to the most eastern portion of campus, Principal George Tapanes expressed enthusiasm for what’s to come.

Construction began this summer on a two-story, 13,000-square-foot building to house 13 technology enhanced classrooms. The project is expected to take one year to complete. The portables will continue to be used until the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“We’re excited to have the students back and even more excited with the long-awaited start of our modernization and for the potential that the new, 21st century learning spaces will provide for students,” Tapanes said.

A second-story walkway will connect the new building with a current one. The approximately $6.5 million project, funded with District Capital Facility Funds, the El Dorado Schools Financing Authority Community Facilities District No. 1 (Mello Roos) and state funds, will also include an expansion of the existing central courtyard and amphitheater, new accessible parking and drop-off at the school’s entrance, accessible ramps, walkways and repaving the fire lane.

The school field shared with Lake Forest Elementary is also undergoing a transformation. Tapanes said he’s pleased that a joint-use agreement with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District was reached and that CSD staff are preparing the newly churned dirt for hybrid turf — the same material that covers Community Park’s field. In the next two weeks sod will be rolled out and foot traffic will be prohibited for 60 days afterward. Like Community Park’s field, this type of turf lies dormant in the winter before flourishing in the spring.