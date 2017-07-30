New bus route in EDH

The El Dorado County Transit Authority is implementing a service expansion in the Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills area to better connect customers to where they work, live and play.

Route 70 serves portions of Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills with hourly bus service to the Cameron Park and the El Dorado Hills library branches, the Cameron Park Community Services District, Cameron Park Lake, shopping centers in El Dorado Hills and to apartment complexes and residences in both communities. Connections to the 50X – 50 Express will be at the El Dorado Hills Park and Ride and the Cambridge Road Park and Ride. The connection for Route 40 will be at the bus stop at Cameron Park Drive and Green Valley Road.

“The new Route 70 will give customers in El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park more accessibility to services in the area. We are very excited to introduce this new service,” said Mindy Jackson, El Dorado Transit executive director.

The Route 70 schedule is available at eldoradotransit.com/news.

