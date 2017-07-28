Construction begins on gas station, fast food joint

Earth work is under way at Cambridge Road and Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park. The completed project will include a gas station, convenience store, car wash and fast-food restaurant. Cameron Park Life photo by Joe McNeilly

Work is under way on a new Chevron gas station at Cambridge Road and Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park, just north of Highway 50.

In addition to the six-pump fueling station, the plan calls for a 2,695-square-foot convenience store, a 756-square-foot car wash tunnel and a 2,000-square-foot fast-food restaurant, according to El Dorado County Development Services documents.

The project was approved by the county on Nov. 5, 2012, but building and grading permits weren’t issued until this year. Several conditions were attached to the issuance of permits, including the payment of Traffic Impact Mitigation and other fees.

The findings and conditions document include Department of Transportation requirements to address traffic issues. Eventually DOT plans to convert the intersection at Cambridge Road and the Highway 50 eastbound ramp (on the south side of the freeway) to an all-way stop, and the developer was required to pay a fair-share fee toward that future project.

Another traffic control measure requires the developer to extend the existing median on Cambridge Road northward up to the Knollwood Drive intersection. This will prevent northbound vehicles on Cambridge Road from turning into the station’s Cambridge Road encroachment and force vehicles exiting the encroachment to turn right (southbound). Drivers wishing to travel north on Cambridge will have to leave the station via the Knollwood encroachment and turn left at the intersection of Knollwood and Cambridge.

A third encroachment is planned for Cameo Drive, the street that bounds the property to the west.

To mitigate noise from the self-service car wash, its hours will be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The document also calls for a Class II bike lane to be provided along the property’s entire Cambridge Road frontage.

No date has been set for the completion of the project.

14 SHARES Share Tweet