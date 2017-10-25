Owen in the running again for auditor

Cameron Park resident Mike Owen is once again throwing his hat in the ring to be El Dorado County’s next auditor-controller.

Not the first time he has run for the job, in 2014 he went up against long-time Auditor-Controller Joe Harn and lost 45 to 55 percent.

Saying he has the education and background for the job, Owen listed his prior experience working in Silicon Valley auditing major companies as well as the time he served as corporate controller and director of information technology at Oratec Interventions, a medical device manufacturing company.

In 2010 he worked as the chief finance officer of El Dorado County Health Services, overseeing a budget he said was between $85 million and $90 million. But he claims the job lasted 10 months after he challenged Harn on different issues.

Since 1988 he’s also had a business in Camino — Crystal Basin Cellars. The adjacent business, Crystal Basin Bistro, closed in March.

In order to qualify to run for the position of auditor-controller, a person has to meet at least one of the following conditions according to the county Elections Department:

Possess a valid certificate issued by the California Board of Accountancy … showing the person to be, and a permit authorizing the person to practice as, a certified public accountant or as a public accountant.

Or possess a baccalaureate degree from an accredited university, college or other four-year institution, with a major in accounting or its equivalent … and have served within the last five years in a senior fiscal management position in a county, city or other public agency, a private firm or a nonprofit organization, dealing with similar fiscal responsibilities, for a continuous period of not less than three years.

Or possess a certificate issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors showing the person to be a designated professional internal auditor, with a minimum of 16 college semester units or their equivalent, in accounting, auditing or finance.

Or have served as county auditor, chief deputy county auditor or chief assistant county auditor for a continuous period of not less than three years.

In addition the person has to complete a certain number of hours in qualifying continuing education in governmental accounting, auditing or related subjects.

Owen previously passed the Certified Public Accountant examination but, according to the California Board of Accountancy, his CPA License expired in February 2016.

Owen recently told Village Life his renewal paperwork was being processed. To complete the process he has to complete different online and classroom education programs.

“I will be able to complete it in time,” he said.

It’s not the first time his license has lapsed; it also lapsed before the last time he ran.

Owen said his qualifications include being a corporate controller and IT director for companies the size of the county but doing so with a much smaller staff.

“I’ve done system conversions in much less time than it’s taken the county and I developed Crystal Basin,” he said.

Owen needs to formally declare his candidacy by March 9 and have his CPA certificate in place by that date. The election for auditor-controller and other elected county offices will be held June 5, 2018.