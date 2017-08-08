Planning and Building director selected

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors appointed Roger Trout as director of Planning and Building, effective immediately.

“With more than 27 years of experience in nearly every capacity of the County’s Planning and Building functions, Roger’s expertise of El Dorado County is particularly valuable as we make many of our processes more streamlined and easier for the public to access,” said Chief Administrator, Don Ashton.

Recently the County reorganized what is now Community Development Services to include directors of three primary departments, of which is Planning and Building is one. Trout previously served as Interim Director during the restructuring and while an open recruitment for the Director position was conducted.

Trout began his career with El Dorado County in 1990 when he was hired as an assistant planner. He was promoted to senior planner where he served for seven years and then principal planner for another seven years. He was promoted to Development Services director in 2008, serving in that capacity for five years before he was promoted to the director of the Development Services Division position in 2013.

“I’m honored to serve in this capacity for the residents of El Dorado County,” said Trout. “I have a deep interest in and understanding of local planning and building regulations and codes, as well as those at a state and federal level that impact how we provide services through this department. I look forward to bringing my experience and talents to bear as the County moves toward its future.”

Trout holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Planning and Management from the University of California, Davis. He will earn an annual salary of $150,675.

