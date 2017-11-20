Public safety complex contract approved

The new sheriff's complex will house all divisions and includes a morgue and shooting range. Courtesy rendering

Sheriff John D’Agostini received a $50 million Christmas present Tuesday when the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors awarded the new public safety complex’ design-build contract to Clark/Sullivan Construction and Broward Builders Inc.

Applause followed the 4-0 vote (Supervisor Sue Novasel was absent) and dirt could turn on the project as early as March 2018.

“This is probably the biggest milestone in this project (so far),” D’Agostini told the supervisors.

He said he had trouble sleeping Monday night.

“Are you nervous?” Supervisor Michael Ranalli asked. “Because I am.”

“No,” D’Agostini replied, saying his wife noted in the lobby prior to the meeting that he was as excited as “an 8-year-old and it was Christmas.”

The new sheriff’s facility will be built on Industrial Drive in Diamond Springs. The large campus will include a two-story, 60,000-square-foot public safety building, an evidence building, a special operations and training building, a shooting range and morgue. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in less than two years.

Clark/Sullivan Construction President Ted Foor gave supervisors and the public attending Tuesday’s meeting a virtual tour of the finished product but said some design elements and configurations are still “in flux.” The sheriff noted that some elements of the main building’s layout will remain undisclosed.

“I don’t want a knucklehead to know where my narcotics team is sitting in case he wants to do something stupid,” D’Agostini explained.

Two buildings — evidence and special operations — will be pre-engineered metal buildings while the other three will be concrete tilt-ups, “very durable, long-lasting,” Foor said. The plan also calls for landscaping and pathways between buildings as well as ample parking. The builder will run conduit for solar power possibly to be added at a later date.

“It’s a great site; it’s a great layout,” Foor said.

The $48.97 million contract with winning bidder Clark/Sullivan Construction includes nearly $36.8 million for direct construction costs as well as $8.16 million for indirect costs. A $3 million contingency is included and the sheriff said his department also has contingency funds set aside to cover unexpected costs and change orders. However, D’Agostini told the board he was confident the team could deliver this project under budget.

“It’s going to happen,” he confidently asserted.

Funding comes from a $57 million USDA loan the county received.

The project timeline prioritizes the public safety building followed by the evidence and morgue buildings — all expected to be completed in early summer 2019. The special operations building and shooting range will follow in August and September, respectively. In response to Supervisor Brian Veerkamp’s question about using local contractors on the project, Foor said, “We will definitely be doing local outreach. We understand that’s important.”

Another important issue, though not part of this agreement, was also brought up Tuesday — the condition of the roads leading to the new facility.

Resident Kris Payne said Industrial Drive is “in terrible shape.”

Resident Sue Taylor added that the intersection of Industrial Drive and Missouri Flat Road is “very hazardous.” She suggested a stoplight at the intersection.

County Facilities Manager Russ Fackrell said offsite improvements will take place concurrently, including improvements to Industrial Drive. The total project cost is about $61 million.