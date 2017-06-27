Heat, power outages plague EDH

El Dorado Hills saw triple-digit temperatures for six consecutive days last week, rare for this early in the summer.
The National Weather Service, which has tracked records in the region for approximately 100 years, reports there have been only 10 instances when the area has experienced five or more consecutive days with temperatures reaching above 100 degrees in June.
On June 20 approximately 4,000 El Dorado Hills residents were without power from about 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. when an underground connector failed, which PG&E officials said happens with too much power usage, resulting in no cool-down period for transformers. The El Dorado Hills Community Services District had to cancel swim lessons and swim team practice because the pool pump was not operational. Children who attend Kid Zone had to be picked up by their parents early as temperatures inside the gymnasium began to soar.
Power outages were also reported June 21 & 22 in El Dorado Hills.
The CSD Promontory Park splash pad was a popular area for residents and visitors from around the region seeking relief last week. Sue DeFreitas of Sacramento brought her two daughters, Sienna, 9, and Jaden, 8, on Thursday.
“I’ve been coming here at least once a week every summer since they were babies,” she said, noting she doesn’t know of any place like it offered for free closer to Sacramento.
Angel White of Placerville and her two young children Hannah, 1, and Malachi, 3, were all smiles as they beat the heat at the water park as well.
EDHCSD General Manager Kevin Loewen said he is planning for the next heat wave and has made a request to county officials to declare the Moni Gilmore Senior Center an official cooling center. The center, a former fire station, is equipped with a generator. The El Dorado Hills Library and other county libraries were unofficially named cooling centers last week.
cfbcfbJune 27, 2017 - 2:38 pm
In back of the CSD park where the pool is are at least 6 tower lights which also function as generators. I've borrowed them before for county run events. Even without them there is no reason to close a pool because the pumps are temporarily out. The county should also have plenty of generators and cooling systems. Heat in EDH isn't a new thing. Also would have been nice if the state waived the entry fees to the Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma areas during the heat wave. Oh and it'd have been great if PG&E maintained and upgraded the equipment in EDH as we've added thousands of homes. We pay through the nose in electric rates. We've had enough homes add solar to reduce demand on the grid, and I'm guessing they figured they could slide through.Reply