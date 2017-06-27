Heat, power outages plague EDH

Children play at the splash pad at Promontory Park in El Dorado Hills Thursday. The community saw six consecutive days of extreme heat. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

El Dorado Hills saw triple-digit temperatures for six consecutive days last week, rare for this early in the summer.

The National Weather Service, which has tracked records in the region for approximately 100 years, reports there have been only 10 instances when the area has experienced five or more consecutive days with temperatures reaching above 100 degrees in June.

On June 20 approximately 4,000 El Dorado Hills residents were without power from about 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. when an underground connector failed, which PG&E officials said happens with too much power usage, resulting in no cool-down period for transformers. The El Dorado Hills Community Services District had to cancel swim lessons and swim team practice because the pool pump was not operational. Children who attend Kid Zone had to be picked up by their parents early as temperatures inside the gymnasium began to soar.

Power outages were also reported June 21 & 22 in El Dorado Hills.

The CSD Promontory Park splash pad was a popular area for residents and visitors from around the region seeking relief last week. Sue DeFreitas of Sacramento brought her two daughters, Sienna, 9, and Jaden, 8, on Thursday.

“I’ve been coming here at least once a week every summer since they were babies,” she said, noting she doesn’t know of any place like it offered for free closer to Sacramento.

Angel White of Placerville and her two young children Hannah, 1, and Malachi, 3, were all smiles as they beat the heat at the water park as well.

EDHCSD General Manager Kevin Loewen said he is planning for the next heat wave and has made a request to county officials to declare the Moni Gilmore Senior Center an official cooling center. The center, a former fire station, is equipped with a generator. The El Dorado Hills Library and other county libraries were unofficially named cooling centers last week.

