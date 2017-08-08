Rescue Union School District transitions to full-day kindergarten

Beginning this year the Rescue Union School District will provide all incoming kindergarten students a full-day instructional program. Previously, the district offered either morning or afternoon classes, but beginning Sept. 18 all kindergarten students will have the opportunity to attend school from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. This schedule mirrors the other elementary grade levels.

Children who participate in a full-day kindergarten program have higher academic achievement in later grades, show faster gains on literacy and language measures, experience enhanced social development and are better prepared for the transition to first grade, according to Superintendent Cheryl Olson. Additionally, students in a full-day kindergarten program have increased time for play-based learning, more opportunities to participate in visual and performing arts and can explore California’s extensive and rigorous standards at a more relaxed and unhurried pace.

As an added bonus, many children of working parents will be able to spend more time with credentialed teachers and less time in after-school day care.

Not only is the kindergarten schedule changing, but the district is also enhancing the education of its youngest students in other ways. The district has lowered the maximum class size in kindergarten by two students and is now providing two hours of instructional aide support in every kindergarten room. The target size for kindergarten classes is now 24 students or fewer and, when necessary, the district has opened up additional classrooms, furnishing them with age appropriate instructional materials, furniture and other resources, said Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Sid Albaugh.

The first day of school for all students in the Rescue Union School District is Aug. 9. For the first six weeks, kindergarten students will begin their year on a half-day schedule, starting school at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m. During this transitional phase, teachers will work with their students to orient them to the kindergarten program, establishing classroom routines and building stamina before moving to the full-day program on Sept. 18.

More information about Rescue Union School District’s full-day kindergarten and how to enroll can be found at rescueusd.org or by calling (530) 672-4461.