Village Life photo by Julie Samrick El Dorado Hills resident Wally Richardson, and his wife, Jenny, pose with Marina Village Middle School sixth-graders Raina Gangursky, Simona Crigan, Tahlia Smith, Nylah Hoenig and Senya Niednagel, left to right, during the fourth annual Friendship Day. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

News

Ripples of friendship at MVMS

By From page A2 | November 01, 2017

El Dorado Hills resident and north side inspiration Wally Richardson, 94, and his wife, Jenny, hosted Marina Village Middle School’s fourth annual Friendship Day last Thursday during the school’s three lunch periods.

As students streamed by they collected two inspirational bookmarks, an instructional card that reads “energy follows thought” and a colored pebble.

“Our emphasis is to have (the children) use the pebbles to visualize how they can also send out ripples of love and kindness to others,” Wally told Village Life. “There is so much hate and anger in the country right now that I can’t believe it. Our goal is to get kids to spread love and kindness everywhere they can.”

Wally said he hopes to bring Friendship Day to more El Dorado Hills schools.

Julie Samrick

