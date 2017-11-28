Santa’s helpers needed at the Christmas Shoppe

Rolling Hills Christian Church is working to make this Christmas season brighter for local families in need and is enlisting help to make the fourth annual Christmas Shoppe the best one yet.

“The Christmas Shoppe is a three-day event with 250 volunteers that provide donated gifts for families and celebrates with a carnival for the kids and a festive and loving atmosphere for everyone,” said RHCC’s Director of Communications Joe Fergerson. “This year Rolling Hills will provide more than 500 needy children in our area with Christmas gifts under their tree.”

Families applied in October in order to shop at the event to be held Dec. 7-9. They receive a gift certificate based on the number of people in their families and may then select what they wish from the donated inventory. A wrapping station is included.

Fergerson explained that the idea for the Christmas Shoppe evolved from the church’s adopt-a-family program once they started seeing more and more families came to the church’s bi-monthly food share distribution events, which are in partnership with the Food Bank of El Dorado County.

“One person who donated to the Christmas Shoppe didn’t have a bike when he was a child, so he really wanted to donate a bike to the Christmas Shoppe this year,” Fergerson said. “He ended up giving eight bikes.”

For anyone wishing to donate one gift or more, stop by RHCC and pick up a gift tag from the Giving Wall, which gives children’s ages and genders.

Volunteers are also needed to work at the event. “We are always looking for help,” Fergerson added, “especially Spanish speakers who are willing to help translate for us.” To sign-up to volunteer visit the events section at rollhillchurch.com.

RHCC is located at 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills.

12 SHARES Share Tweet