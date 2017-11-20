School takes steps to stop student vaping

After what Oak Ridge High School Principal Aaron Palm called “high levels of vaping use on campus,” the school staff is working to stop the trend by closing all but two school restrooms during class times and during lunch a campus monitor is outside each restroom, monitoring who enters and how many students are in the restroom at one time.

Palm sent a letter to families Nov. 12 asking for their support and encouraging them to become familiar with the e-cigarette/ vaping epidemic that he said has become a health issue at high school campuses nationwide. “Teens are experimenting with vaping because the belief in the ‘student world’ is that vaping is harmless because it is smokeless,” Palm wrote. “However, all forms of vaping have negative health risks. We are encountering three different kinds of vaping at Oak Ridge:

THC (main ingredient in marijuana that provides the same high as smoking marijuana) vaping Tobacco/nicotine vaping Flavored oil vaping

Because almost all the vaping is happening in school restrooms, Palm informed parents about the increased security and told Village Life by phone Wednesday that the situation had grown so pervasive they had no choice but to take the tough stance.

“It got to a point where I could’ve walked into a bathroom on campus at any time and caught a kid doing this illegal activity,” Palm said. “I don’t want to shut the bathrooms, but if I don’t our kids will walk in to a) see this illegal behavior or b) face peer pressure. Kids shouldn’t have to walk into a bathroom and deal with that.”

He added that “a lot of parents” were also beginning to complain that the illegal behavior was happening in plain view.

Palm explained that students shouldn’t be using restrooms on a regular basis during class time either, noting, “just like teachers aren’t using the bathroom during class.”

In the first week, Palm said some parents called to complain about stories of long lines to use the restroom. “The first day, some students waited 5 to 10 minutes, but 10 minutes was too long for me,” Palm said and so he opened an additional restroom.

By the second and third day, some parents reported lines grew even longer, which Palm described as a protest of sorts.

“There have been students staging to all go to the bathroom to create the long lines on purpose,” he explained, but reiterated that students with needs on record, such as irritable bowel syndrome, may use the nurse’s or counselors’ office restroom at any time.

Palm said the vaping trend is alarming because students have grown so brazen about it.

“Even last year the e-smoking devices put off a smell and they looked like pipes or cigarettes,” he said. “Now they are odorless, smokeless and look like USB thumb drives and ordinary pens. It has emboldened kids, given them a courage that is unprecedented.”

He is trying to get the word out about vaping health risks and said an educational component will be introduced in classes including health and life fitness after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We need the students to understand that vaping is illegal and that there are health risks,” Palm added.

He said that they will open the restrooms once they see behavior changes and will take the increased security measures “week by week,” adding, “Our focus is going to stay on maximizing the amount of time students are in class while also not compromising the health and safety of our students. I absolutely believe that we can overcome this problem and turn the trend around if we come together and address it as a unified front.”