Senior Center to host free wellness and prevention fair

Marshall Medical Center is partnering with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District to sponsor a free fall prevention day and mini-health fair for area seniors from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Gilmore Senior Center.

In addition to presentations by Marshall physicians and other health professionals, who will cover topics including balance and strength information, footwear assessment, pharmacist inquiries and more, attendees may also receive one-on-one screenings for vision, hearing, balance/strength, blood pressure, medication review and more.

“At the Gilmore Center it is important to partner with many community agencies. When JC Laverty, RN, MSN, from Marshall Hospital reached out we jumped at the opportunity to partner with such a well-known community organization,” said the CSD senior center’s recreation supervisor Rebecca Todd. “It is so important to get the word out about fall prevention because one in four older Americans falls each year and falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries for people age 65 and older.”

There is a bright side, Todd noted. “The good news about falls is that most of them can be prevented,” she explained. Some fall causes, including balance and gait, home environment and chronic conditions such as diabetes, stroke or arthritis, will be addressed at the event.

“Often, those factors increase the risk of falling because they result in lost function, inactivity, depression, pain or multiple medications,” Todd added.

Todd said she hopes the fall prevention and wellness fair combination will become an annual event. No pre-registration is necessary and refreshments will be served.

“I hope our guests will feel comfortable discussing their current health conditions with the many qualified professionals who will be in the building that day and that they leave with a plan or at least feeling more confident in advocating and making smart medical decisions for themselves,” Todd said. “I also hope our guests leave feeling educated and updated on new preventable scenarios to limit or prevent falls.”

The Gilmore Senior Center is located 990 Lassen Lane in El Dorado Hills. Guests may need to park across the street at Vintage Grace Church. Participants are welcome to show up anytime between 12:30 and 2:30 on Oct. 31. Presenters will begin promptly at 12:30 in the Garden Café.