Serrano fire scorches 13 acres

Smoke billows into the air as grass burns on a Serrano hillside Wednesday. Courtesy photo

Serrano residents had a close call Wednesday afternoon when a grass fire burned right up to homes’ fences before it was extinguished.

Just before 2 p.m. crews from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Cal Fire, Cameron Park Fire and Rescue Fire Department responded to a reported fire near Rosado Drive. It took about an hour to douse the flames.

“The fire burned 13 acres of grass and threatened structures in the community,” said EDH Deputy Chief Michael Lilienthal. “Crews were able to gain control of the fire and only fences were damaged by the blaze.”

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

