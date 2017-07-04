Site work for service station begins

Site work has begun on a new gas station, mini-mart and car wash at the corner of Sophia Parkway and Green Valley Road. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

Site work on an ARCO-branded convenience center has begun on a 1.3-acre parcel at the corner of Green Valley Road and Sophia Parkway in El Dorado Hills.

The Green Valley Convenience Center was approved by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors in late 2013, but not without protest. Neighbors collected 500 signatures opposing the project, claiming it is dangerous for not having a sufficient deceleration lane, which was one condition of its ultimate approval.

The gas station will have a 4,872-square-foot, open-sided and solar-paneled canopy with eight self-service fuel pumps, 16 fueling positions and two payment island cashiers.

It will also include a 3,058-square-foot AMPM convenience store and an 1,804-square-foot car wash with doors at its entrance and exit to reduce exterior noise.

The project developer is Mark Strauch, who owns several ARCO stations in the region.